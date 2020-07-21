BravesCentral
2020 Braves Preview - The Catchers

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves have a great situation at catcher – both for this year and for the long-term.

GM Alex Anthopoulos signed Travis d’Arnaud last winter to a two-year contract for 2020-2021. He’s got Tyler Flowers back for another year as the primary backup. And then, there are three prospects – Alex Jackson, Shea Langeliers and William Contreras.

The short-term and the long-term at catcher is not a question for this team. Not all MLB teams have that luxury.

The Braves are anxious to see what d’Arnaud can bring as a force in the lineup, and they’ve been very impressed with integrating himself with the pitching staff. He seems to work well with Flowers, who will still get playing time.

After being here four years, Flowers has experience that is respected in the clubhouse and with the pitchers on the staff.

Manager Brian Snitker has not tipped his hand on where d’Arnaud will hit in the lineup. It might depend on where Austin Riley hit. Either way, the Braves should have some pop from the right side of the plate this season.

Jackson will likely travel as the third catcher, as the Braves prefer to hold off on Shea Langeliers and William Contreras if at all possible. Langeliers is considered the favorite to be the starting catcher of the future, but Contreras has made a great impression in camp as an improved prospect.

The Braves will have more time to evaluate both prospects, and don’t be surprised if one if included in a trade – a major trade – at some point over the next 12 months.

Between d’Arnaud and Flowers, the Braves have a strong situation behind the plate.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

