SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves set playoff roster

Bill Shanks

Here is the playoff roster for the Atlanta Braves:

PITCHERS (13)

Max Fried - Game One Starter
Ian Anderson - Game Two Starter
Kyle Wright - Game Three Starter (If Necessary)
Josh Tomlin - Long man out of the pen
Tyler Matzek - Lefty long man out of the pen
Grant Dayton - Can also go longer than an inning if needed
Jacob Webb - Earned a job with an ERA of 0.00 in 8 games
Chris Martin - Says he's healthy after scare on Sunday
A.J. Minter - Great season - ERA of 0.83
Darren O'Day - ERA of 1.10 in 19 games
Shane Greene - Durable - Pitched in 28 of 60 games
Will Smith - Keep the ball in the ballpark Will!
Mark Melancon - The closer - How many days can he go?

CATCHERS (3)

Travis d'Arnaud - The Silver Slugger for 2020 at catcher?
Tyler Flowers - How often will Snitker use him to start?
William Contreras - Was 4-10 early in the season

INFIELDERS (7)

Freddie Freeman - MVP
Ozzie Albies - Hit .338 - 5 - 13 after coming back from IL
Dansby Swanson - Hit .345 at Truist Park with 6 HR 21 RBI
Austin Riley - Hit .244 at home and .239 in September
Pablo Sandoval - Why not
Charlie Culberson - He's back - Charlie Clutch
Johan Camargo - Please contribute Johan

OUTFIELDERS (5)

Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Will be swinging against Bauer
Marcell Ozuna - Will be swinging against everybody
Adam Duvall - Will enjoy playing against his former team
Nick Markakis - Veteran leader 
Cristian Pache - Absolutely - Better than Ender NOW

The two surprises may be Ender Inciarte and Luke Jackson, but maybe not. Inciarte was horrible in 2020, with a .190 batting average. Jackson will save us all from sweating a lot watching him pitch. He had an ERA of 6.84 so no way he was going to be on this roster.

To make room on the roster for Culberson, the Braves released Tommy Milone, their big trade acquisition before the August 31 deadline.

For more coverage of the Braves, listen to The Bill Shanks Show following the game on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Have to say, I'm pleased Jackson isn't on the roster.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves - Reds Notes for Game One of Wild Card Series

The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds in Game One of the Wild Card Series

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna, Jr. talks about the Wild Card Series with the Reds

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. talks about the wild card series that starts Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Wild Card Series Preview

Bill Shanks talks about what the Atlanta Braves must do to win the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman believes in the Atlanta Braves offense

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the first round wild card series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves' game one starter Max Fried on the series with the Reds

The Atlanta Braves will send staff ace Max Fried to the mound Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker previews Atlanta's series with the Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about his team as it prepares for the series against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves bullpen breakdown for the Wild Card Series with the Cincinnati Reds

Here is how the Braves bullpen looks going into the series against Cincinnati

Bill Shanks

by

ScottKennedy

Max Fried will start Game One for the Braves against the Reds

Here are some comp numbers between Max Fried and Trevor Bauer, the two starting pitchers for Wednesday's game one of the playoffs

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves lose regular season finale 9-1 to Boston Red Sox

Atlanta Braves lose regular season finale to Boston Red Sox 9-1

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes - September 27

Brian Snitker talks about the last game of the regular season and his plan to start Pablo Sandoval at third base in the finale

Bill Shanks