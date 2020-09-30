Here is the playoff roster for the Atlanta Braves:

PITCHERS (13)

Max Fried - Game One Starter

Ian Anderson - Game Two Starter

Kyle Wright - Game Three Starter (If Necessary)

Josh Tomlin - Long man out of the pen

Tyler Matzek - Lefty long man out of the pen

Grant Dayton - Can also go longer than an inning if needed

Jacob Webb - Earned a job with an ERA of 0.00 in 8 games

Chris Martin - Says he's healthy after scare on Sunday

A.J. Minter - Great season - ERA of 0.83

Darren O'Day - ERA of 1.10 in 19 games

Shane Greene - Durable - Pitched in 28 of 60 games

Will Smith - Keep the ball in the ballpark Will!

Mark Melancon - The closer - How many days can he go?

CATCHERS (3)

Travis d'Arnaud - The Silver Slugger for 2020 at catcher?

Tyler Flowers - How often will Snitker use him to start?

William Contreras - Was 4-10 early in the season

INFIELDERS (7)



Freddie Freeman - MVP

Ozzie Albies - Hit .338 - 5 - 13 after coming back from IL

Dansby Swanson - Hit .345 at Truist Park with 6 HR 21 RBI

Austin Riley - Hit .244 at home and .239 in September

Pablo Sandoval - Why not

Charlie Culberson - He's back - Charlie Clutch

Johan Camargo - Please contribute Johan



OUTFIELDERS (5)



Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Will be swinging against Bauer

Marcell Ozuna - Will be swinging against everybody

Adam Duvall - Will enjoy playing against his former team

Nick Markakis - Veteran leader

Cristian Pache - Absolutely - Better than Ender NOW

The two surprises may be Ender Inciarte and Luke Jackson, but maybe not. Inciarte was horrible in 2020, with a .190 batting average. Jackson will save us all from sweating a lot watching him pitch. He had an ERA of 6.84 so no way he was going to be on this roster.

To make room on the roster for Culberson, the Braves released Tommy Milone, their big trade acquisition before the August 31 deadline.

