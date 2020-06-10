Bruce Benedict has had a great career, as a player, instructor, coach and scout.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Benedict out of the University of Nebraska in the fifth round of the 1976 June Amateur Draft.

Benedict grew up around baseball, as his dad played the sport. Bruce was born in Birmingham, Alabama, where his dad was playing baseball at the time.

When Bruce entered the Atlanta organization, Biff Pocoroba was the new starting catcher. Dale Murphy, a top pick in the 1974 draft, was also a top prospect. But Pocoroba got hurt in 1978 with a bad shoulder injury, and Murphy proved over time he was best suited for another position.

Benedict hit .274 in 1976 in the minor leagues, then .273 in 1977 and .279 in 1978. So, when Pocoroba was hurt in 1978, Benedict got the call to the big leagues. He hit .250 in 22 games and showed he could play defensively in the big leagues.

In 1979, Benedict split the position with left-handed hitting Joe Nolan, with Murphy still playing in 27 games behind the plate. Murphy mainly played first base, and when Chris Chambliss was acquired for the 1980 season, Murphy moved to the outfield and Pocoroba’s shoulder issue became a serious problem.

That opened the door for Benedict, who took over as the starting catcher in 1980. The next season, Benedict was an All-Star, and then again in 1983.

Benedict was great behind the plate defensively, but his offense was occasionally a problem. He hit just .259 in his five years as the main starting catcher, with only 16 home runs and 181 RBI – an average of three home runs and 36 RBI over those five seasons.

The Braves were always trying to replace him. They brought in Alex Trevino, who had caught for Atlanta manager Joe Torre when he led the Mets, in 1984. The Braves tried to trade for Gary Carter before Montreal dealt him to the Mets.

Benedict was finally pushed to the bench in 1985, when the Braves acquired Rick Cerone from the Yankees for Brian Fisher. Then a year later, Ozzie Virgil was acquired from the Phillies. Virgil spent three years as the main catcher. Jody Davis was then Atlanta’s starter in 1989.

Benedict spent five seasons as Atlanta’s backup catcher. He retired following the 1989 season.

Then, Benedict joined Atlanta’s player development system. He was a catching instructor for a few seasons, and then in 1993 he managed the Danville Braves. Benedict then managed in Double-A Greenville for two seasons and moved to Triple-A with the Mets in 1996.

Bobby Valentine made Benedict a coach with the New York Mets in the late-1990s. After those seasons, Benedict became a scout, and he’s spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and is now with the Chicago White Sox.

The Braves need Benedict back in their organization. He’s a great baseball man, and his heart will always be in Atlanta. Those are the kinds of good baseball people who need to always be in the Atlanta organization.

