Patrick Weigel now finally healthy and ready for Atlanta

Bill Shanks

With the changes the Braves made before the trade deadline and the signing of Will Smith, Atlanta’s bullpen has a chance to be one of the best in baseball.

Last year to begin the regular season, the Braves had Arodys Vizcaino, Shane Carle, Jonny Venters, Wes Parsons and Jesse Biddle on the roster. Things have drastically changed for the better. Manager Brian Snitker will have a good problem to figure out when to pitch his solid group of relievers.

Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.18 – 11 in MLB and 5 in the NL
Gone from last season: Josh Tomlin (50 relief appearances), Jerry Blevins (45), Anthony Swarzak (44)
Returning Relievers: Luke Jackson (70), Jacob Webb (36), AJ Minter (36), Chad Sobotka (32), Shane Greene (27), Touki Toussaint (23), Mark Melancon (23), Chris Martin (20), Grant Dayton (14), Darren O’Day (8), Jeremy Walker (6), Huascar Ynoa (2)
2019 Saves: Jackson (18), Melancon (11), Minter (5), Webb (2), Greene (1)
New Relievers: Will Smith (63 games – 34 saves for San Francisco)
Other Candidates: Patrick Weigel, Phil Pfeifer, Tucker Davidson
NOTES: The Braves added Martin, Greene and Melancon near the trade deadline and then Smith to start the offseason. This is the best the bullpen has looked going into a season on paper since 2012 when they still had Craig Kimbrel, Eric O’Flaherty and Jonny Venters. There’s little doubt this will be the best bullpen in the National League East and possibly all of baseball.
AGES on Opening Day: O’Day (37), Melancon (35), Martin (33), Dayton (32), Greene (31), Smith (30), Jackson (28), Sobotka (26), Webb (26), Minter (26), Weigel (25), Walker (24), Davidson (24), Ynoa (21)

Mike Soroka with a solid start for the Braves in North Port

Braves potential opening day starter Mike Soroka continued Atlanta's dominance on the mound Tuesday with another solid outing.

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Shanks talks about the struggling outfielders

Bill Shanks talks about the options the Braves have to align their outfield.

Bill Shanks

Patrick Weigel on fighting for a job in the Atlanta bullpen

Patrick Weigel was slowed by Tommy John surgery, but he is now making strides to make his big league debut in 2020.

Bill Shanks

Braves starters getting in a good mid-spring groove

The Atlanta Braves starting pitchers have been on a roll as of late. Bill Shanks wonders if it can continue as we get closer to opening day.

Bill Shanks

Patrick Weigel talks about now throwing the split-finger fastball

Braves pitcher Patrick Weigel talks about a new pitch he hopes can be effective for him in 2020.

Bill Shanks

Shane Greene struggling in spring training

Bill Shanks talks about the one reliever in spring training who is struggling.

Bill Shanks

Felix Hernandez pitches well again for the Atlanta Braves

The Braves' rotation is rounding into shape with Felix Hernandez again doing well in Florida.

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb with another good outing at spring training for the Braves

Braves left-handed starter Sean Newcomb had another great performance in the Grapefruit League.

Bill Shanks

A.J. Minter Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Braves reliever A.J. Minter about his troubling 2019 campaign and what he hopes to do to get back on track for this season.

Bill Shanks

Jeremy Walker Interview - Part Two

Braves right-handed reliever Jeremy Walker got a taste of the big leagues last season. Can he get more outings in 2020?

Bill Shanks