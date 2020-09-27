Tucker Davidson: Gave up three hits, seven runs, two earned runs, four walks and a home run with two strikeouts through 1.2 innings tossed in his major league debut…Davidson became the second player in franchise history (dating to 1901) to give up at least seven runs in less than 2.0 innings during their first appearance…Joe Ogrodowski gave up eight runs through 1.0 inning for the Boston Braves in 1925.

Jacob Webb: Tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief during tonight’s 8-2 loss to Boston…Webb has not allowed an earned run in 40 of his first 44 career games, the most such games by a Braves player over the last 120 years…Dan Winkler and Jonny Venters each had 39 such games, while Craig Kimbrel had 38.

Dansby Swanson: Hit a solo shot on the first pitch he saw in the fifth inning over the left-center field wall for his 10 home run of the season…He finished the night going 2-for-4…He has a six-game hitting streak in which he is hitting .391/.440/.870 with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI, five runs scored and two walks…He entered the game with 48 runs scored, the third most in the majors behind teammate Freddie Freeman and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr…His 10 home runs this season are the second most in franchise history by a shortstop through the team’s first 60 games, a record he previously set at 11 home runs during the 2019 season.

Five with 10: Swanson’s drive was his 10 of the season, and he joined Marcell Ozuna (17), Adam Duvall (16), Ronald Acuña Jr. (14), and Freddie Freeman (13) as Braves with double-digit homers this season…Atlanta’s five players with at least 10 homers are tied for most in the majors, joining the White Sox and Dodgers…Travis d’Arnaud has nine for the Braves, and Austin Riley has eight…Atlanta’s 101 home runs entering play were second most in the majors.