Tucker Davidson talks about his rough MLB debut

Bill Shanks

Tucker Davidson: Gave up three hits, seven runs, two earned runs, four walks and a home run with two strikeouts through 1.2 innings tossed in his major league debut…Davidson became the second player in franchise history (dating to 1901) to give up at least seven runs in less than 2.0 innings during their first appearance…Joe Ogrodowski gave up eight runs through 1.0 inning for the Boston Braves in 1925.

Jacob Webb: Tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief during tonight’s 8-2 loss to Boston…Webb has not allowed an earned run in 40 of his first 44 career games, the most such games by a Braves player over the last 120 years…Dan Winkler and Jonny Venters each had 39 such games, while Craig Kimbrel had 38.

Dansby Swanson: Hit a solo shot on the first pitch he saw in the fifth inning over the left-center field wall for his 10 home run of the season…He finished the night going 2-for-4…He has a six-game hitting streak in which he is hitting .391/.440/.870 with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI, five runs scored and two walks…He entered the game with 48 runs scored, the third most in the majors behind teammate Freddie Freeman and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr…His 10 home runs this season are the second most in franchise history by a shortstop through the team’s first 60 games, a record he previously set at 11 home runs during the 2019 season.

Five with 10: Swanson’s drive was his 10 of the season, and he joined Marcell Ozuna (17), Adam Duvall (16), Ronald Acuña Jr. (14), and Freddie Freeman (13) as Braves with double-digit homers this season…Atlanta’s five players with at least 10 homers are tied for most in the majors, joining the White Sox and Dodgers…Travis d’Arnaud has nine for the Braves, and Austin Riley has eight…Atlanta’s 101 home runs entering play were second most in the majors.

Braves lose 8-2 to Red Sox in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves lose to Boston Red Sox 8-2 at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Braves' manager Brian Snitker previews Saturday's game with the Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews Saturday's game with Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright pitches well and Freddie Freeman comes through in the clutch to help the Braves beat the Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves had some late-inning heroics to beat the Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna, Jr. hits longest home run in MLB for 2020

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. hit a 495-foot home run Friday against the Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright pitches tonight for the Braves against the Boston Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves send Kyle Wright to the mound looking for his third straight strong start

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson takes the mound for the Braves against the Marlins

The Braves finish the series with the Marlins with Ian Anderson on the mound

Bill Shanks

Max Fried's ankle is fine and he should be okay to go in the playoffs

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about how Max Fried should be ready to go next Wednesday in game one of the playoffs

Bill Shanks

Max Fried makes his final case for the Cy Young Award tonight

It's Max Fried against Sixto Sanchez in game three of the series between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes - September 23

Will the Braves continue this month with all the home runs?

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Winning three straight division titles is a huge deal

Bill Shanks talks about how the Atlanta Braves winning a third straight division title should not be looked on as just something that happens every year

Bill Shanks