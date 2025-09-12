Brewers Announce Rotation Shakeup Before Cardinals Series
The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing to take one of the team's biggest rivals on Friday night.
Milwaukee is beginning a three-game series against the St. Louis at home with a chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. The Brewers' magic number heading into Friday night's contest is all the way down to two. Unsurprisingly, this is the lowest magic number of any team in baseball right now with the Philadelphia Phillies behind them at four.
The Brewers re-shuffled the starting rotation
The last six games have been a roller coaster for the Brewers. Milwaukee had a three-game sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates and then followed up by getting swept in a three-game series by the Texas Rangers.
With the season winding down, the Brewers shook up the starting rotation a tad on Friday to give Brandon Woodruff a few extra days rest.
"Brewers are giving Brandon Woodruff a couple extra days," Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert
said. "Cardinals series: Saturday: Jacob Misiorowski and Sunday: José Quintana. Angels series: Tuesday - Freddy Peralta. Wednesday - Brandon Woodruff. Thursday - Quinn Priester."
Priester is getting the ball on Friday night against the Cardinals to kick off the three-game series. It's not the craziest change in the world, but it's just another example of how the club is trying to put itself in the best position possible down the stretch. At some point soon the Brewers are going to clinch a playoff spot, maybe even this weekend. What matters most at this point is making sure the rotation -- and team in general -- is as healthy as possible and ready to roll for potentially a deep playoff run. This is one way to do so. Woodruff is a key cog for this rotation and is going to be relied upon down the stretch. Keeping him as fresh as possible is the right move.
He last pitched on Sept. 6th against the Pirates and went six shutout innings. He has a 3.32 ERA overall in 11 starts this season in the big leagues.
