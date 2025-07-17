Brewers Could Offer $60 Million To Phenom, MLB Writer Says
A Milwaukee Brewers phenom could be on the verge of a massive payday.
MLB insider Francys Romero sparked excitement last week with a post suggesting that the Brewers were working on a contract extension for rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski. However, FanSided’s Robert Murray quickly clarified that no talks between Milwaukee and Misiorowski’s reps were actively happening, tempering the speculation. Still, the rumor prompts curiosity about what an extension for a talent like Misiorowski might entail.
Long-term deals for young starting pitchers are historically uncommon in Major League Baseball. The benchmark is Chris Archer, who signed a six-year, $25.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014 after just 156 days of service time. The Brewers have precedent, too, with Freddy Peralta securing a five-year, $15.5 million deal in 2020 after one season, and Aaron Ashby landing a five-year, $20.5 million extension mid-season in his first full year.
Elsewhere, the Seattle Mariners signed Marco Gonzales to a four-year, $30 million deal after consistent performances, while the Arizona Diamondbacks gave Brandon Pfaadt a five-year, $45 million contract after two seasons.
FanSided’s Tyler Koerth considered these precedents on Wednesday and theorized that a potential Misiorowski deal might include a $3 million signing bonus, escalating salaries from $2.5 million in 2026 to $15 million in 2031, with a $3 million buyout for a 2031 club option. Such a contract would offer Misiorowski early financial security while allowing Milwaukee to lock in a potential star, bypassing arbitration and gaining up to two extra years of control. Though pitcher extensions carry risks, the Brewers’ bold approach might make this a smart move.
“Based on the deals that have come before him, and how much elite pitchers have made in arbitration before hitting free agency, extending Misiorowski would have to consist of at least a six-year contract and probably somewhere in the $50-60 million range,” Koerth wrote.
“Tacking on one or two option years would also be in the Brewers’ best interest as that would allow them the ability to retain control of him in what would otherwise be his first go-around in free agency. A six-year deal like this would give Misiorowski more guaranteed money than Corbin Burnes earned prior to hitting the open market, without having Cy Young and ERA title accolades behind him. If we split the difference and use $55 million guaranteed over six years, this equates to a $9.16 million average annual value.”
Misiorowski has exploded onto the MLB scene in such a short period, and it sounds like he’s about to receive life-changing money from the Brewers, who have every reason to invest in the young flamethrower.
