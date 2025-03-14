Brewers Rising Star Tabbed As Candidate To Unseat Shohei Ohtani As NL MVP
The Milwaukee Brewers are constantly overlooked in major league baseball, but one player on their roster hasn't been forgotten about -- and received quite a compliment.
The Brewers saw outfielder Jackson Chourio blossom into one of the league's best stars last year, and he has been given high expectations for his upcoming sophomore season. A recent report made a bold, yet accurate, prediction on how his second year in the league could go.
"Multiple evaluators say Chourio has as good a chance as anyone in the National League to unseat (Shohei) Ohtani as MVP," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Friday morning. "Still just 21, Chourio homered 21 times and stole 22 bases last season before he could legally drink alcohol."
Chourio hit .275 with 54 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .791 OPS (117 OPS+) in 148 games last season.
The 21-year-old is already garnering attention around the league for his outstanding play at the plate and in the outfield, and even being mentioned as a candidate to take home an NL MVP award is wildly impressive at his age.
The NL is stacked with talent poised to challenge Ohtani for the MVP award, and Chourio certainly belongs in the conversation.
