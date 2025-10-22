Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Should Aggressively Target $21 Million 2x All-Star: Why It Makes Sense

Bang-for-buck free agent additions to boost their rotation have worked out quite well recently.

Curt Bishop

May 7, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Baseball gloves and a Milwaukee Brewers hat rest over a handrail in the Brewers dugout prior a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
May 7, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Baseball gloves and a Milwaukee Brewers hat rest over a handrail in the Brewers dugout prior a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

After being swept in the National League Championship Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Milwaukee Brewers must go back to the drawing board in order to prepare for another deep October run.

On the positive side, they won 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball and ran away with the NL Central for the fourth time in the last five seasons. But it wasn't enough for them to overcome the defending World Series champions.

Their pitching staff might need a little work heading into the offseason, specifically the rotation. In order to bolster it, they could potentially look to a two-time World Series champion for some help.

Why Brewers Should Aggressively Pursue Walker Buehler

Red Sox
Aug 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Walker Buehler has struggled the past two seasons. He was able to salvage 2024 with a dominant postseason performance and even closed out the World Series for the Dodgers.

His regular season performance was a little better this year as he won 10 games, but he still posted a 4.93 ERA and was let go by the Boston Red Sox. But that doesn't mean he's a bad option for the Brewers.

Both Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana are free agents and are unlikely to return in 2026. Quintana was a bargain addition and helped the starting rotation out tremendously.

Signing Buehler would be a similar-type move. He likely won't be too expensive for a small-market team like the Brewers that typically doesn't spend big in free agency.

When healthy, he can eat innings and also be relied on in big games, and he'll likely only receive a one-year deal at this point. He's still only 31 years old and has plenty of upside in his arm.

But with Quintana and Woodruff likely gone, the Brewers are going to need to spend at least some money to add starting pitching. Keeping Freddy Peralta would be a good start, but they'll need more than just him with several starters lacking experience.

The two-time All-Star could also serve as a veteran voice in the clubhouse and could mentor young starters such as Jacob Misiorowski, Robert Gasser and Quinn Priester. His presence in the clubhouse would benefit the team and he could truly be a solid addition to the rotation.

In a lower-pressure environment such as Milwaukee, he could potentially thrive if the Brewers are able to unlock something in him.

More MLB: As Trade Rumors Swirl, Brewers Must Hold Onto 2x All-Star For 2026

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News Feed