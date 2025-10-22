Brewers Should Aggressively Target $21 Million 2x All-Star: Why It Makes Sense
After being swept in the National League Championship Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Milwaukee Brewers must go back to the drawing board in order to prepare for another deep October run.
On the positive side, they won 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball and ran away with the NL Central for the fourth time in the last five seasons. But it wasn't enough for them to overcome the defending World Series champions.
Their pitching staff might need a little work heading into the offseason, specifically the rotation. In order to bolster it, they could potentially look to a two-time World Series champion for some help.
Why Brewers Should Aggressively Pursue Walker Buehler
Walker Buehler has struggled the past two seasons. He was able to salvage 2024 with a dominant postseason performance and even closed out the World Series for the Dodgers.
His regular season performance was a little better this year as he won 10 games, but he still posted a 4.93 ERA and was let go by the Boston Red Sox. But that doesn't mean he's a bad option for the Brewers.
Both Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana are free agents and are unlikely to return in 2026. Quintana was a bargain addition and helped the starting rotation out tremendously.
Signing Buehler would be a similar-type move. He likely won't be too expensive for a small-market team like the Brewers that typically doesn't spend big in free agency.
When healthy, he can eat innings and also be relied on in big games, and he'll likely only receive a one-year deal at this point. He's still only 31 years old and has plenty of upside in his arm.
But with Quintana and Woodruff likely gone, the Brewers are going to need to spend at least some money to add starting pitching. Keeping Freddy Peralta would be a good start, but they'll need more than just him with several starters lacking experience.
The two-time All-Star could also serve as a veteran voice in the clubhouse and could mentor young starters such as Jacob Misiorowski, Robert Gasser and Quinn Priester. His presence in the clubhouse would benefit the team and he could truly be a solid addition to the rotation.
In a lower-pressure environment such as Milwaukee, he could potentially thrive if the Brewers are able to unlock something in him.
More MLB: As Trade Rumors Swirl, Brewers Must Hold Onto 2x All-Star For 2026