Brewers’ 2x All-Star Still Viewed as Top Trade Candidate Despite Offseason Strategy

After winning 97 games and clinching their third consecutive National League Central title, the Milwaukee Brewers fell short in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on to win another World Series title.

Following their NLCS loss, the Brewers now have some questions to answer. They got good news when Brandon Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer to return to Milwaukee, but questions remain about right-hander Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers don’t seem to want to trade him, but speculation remains. When listing the top trade candidates for all 30 Major League teams, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com had Peralta listed for Milwaukee.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Could Brewers Still Trade Peralta?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Peralta remains a trade candidate because of his contract status. He has one year remaining until free agency, and the Brewers have done this before.

They traded Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams in the final year of their contracts and brought back solid Major League ready pieces in exchange that helped them set up well for the future and also remain competitive in the present.

After both trades, the Brewers still won the NL Central, so a Peralta trade wouldn’t necessarily take them out of contention, especially with Woodruff back for one more year.

But the Brewers are going to have to be careful about this if they do decide to trade him. They must ensure that they are getting the best possible return for their ace, or else they shouldn’t trade him.

It might be best for the Brewers to actually look at giving him a contract extension. But if they don’t and he leaves after 2026, all the Brewers will receive is a compensation draft pick, so that is what makes a trade still possible for the right-hander.

The two-time All-Star went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 5.5 WAR in 33 starts while also striking out 204 batters over 176 ⅔ innings pitched in 2025. The Brewers will need him if they want to make another postseason run.

However, it would make sense to at least listen and see what they can get, but they should only pull the trigger on a deal if they get the best possible return. It should be interesting to see what Milwaukee does with their ace this winter.

More MLB: Brewers Likely Targeting These Two Needs If They Trade Freddy Peralta: Insider