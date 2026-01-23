Brewers-Freddy Peralta Blockbuster Called 'Win-Win'

The Milwaukee Brewers ultimately made the blockbuster deal that everybody was expecting them to make at the onset of the offseason. After originally planning to hold onto right-hander Freddy Peralta, he was sent to the New York Mets along with Tobias Meyers in exchange for prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

While there's a chance this could hurt the Brewers a bit in 2026, the haul they ended up bringing back was quite solid. Rival executives around the league are pretty impressed with what both teams were able to do, with a lot of them agreeing that it was ultimately a "win-win" for each side.

'Win-Win' for Both Brewers and Mets

“It seems like a good deal for Mets, but the Brewers always pick the right guys and got a ready-to-plug-in starting pitcher and a very good prospect and continue to roll back service years,” a National League executive said.

“It’s hard to pull off a win-win for two teams trying to win in the same league, but I think this actually accomplished that.”

The Brewers may have given up their ace, which is risky, but they also got two very promising prospects in return. Sproat is Major League ready and can be plugged right into the Brewers' rotation for 2026, and Williams is getting closer as well. They now also have some depth on the position player side.

This is the way the Brewers have been operating for the past several years. The trades may not be popular at first, but they're smart moves because the Brewers are getting pieces in return that can help them right away and allow them to stay competitive.

They also did this when Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams were entering their walk years before hitting free agency. They knew that they wouldn't be able to keep those players, and the same was true with Peralta.

However, instead of letting Peralta walk for nothing, they capitalized on his value after a very strong 2025 season that saw him win 17 games and post a 2.70 ERA. If they can't spend like the Los Angeles Dodgers, then this is a viable strategy and will allow them to stay in the race in 2026.

The model continues to work for Milwaukee.

