Cardinals Elite Prospect Surprisingly Mentioned As Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals' farm system took a step forward in 2023.
St. Louis has some very intriguing young talent. A few of players of the club's top young players have started to get an opportunity at the big league level like Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, but there are some others in the minor leagues that Cardinals fans should be excited about.
One player who has made an impression in a short time in the organization is No. 4 prospect Thomas Saggese. He was acquired by the Cardinals last season in a trade with the Texas Rangers for Jordan Montgomery and quickly shot up the organization's prospect rankings.
Although he currently is the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect and has impressed in the organization, he actually has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield.
"Let's then throw out Saggese, who came over from the Rangers last trade deadline in the Jordan Montgomery deal and hit .312 with 26 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A," Schoenfield said. "(ESPN's Kiley McDaniel) had him as the Cardinals' No. 5 prospect entering the season, but Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado block him in the infield at second and third base."
Saggese is just 22 years old and already has had plenty of success in the minor leagues. Overall, he finished the 2023 season with 26 home runs, 111 RBIs, 34 doubles, 12 stolen bases, and slashed .306/.374/.530 in 139 games played.
He has impressed so far this season with one home run, 10 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 14 games while slashing .289/.345/.423.
If the Cardinals were to deal him, it likely would be in a larger package to net a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher but the club shouldn't just trade him away unless they can receive a top arm.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Linked To Yankees In Possible Blockbuster Trade