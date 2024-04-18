Cardinals Slugger Has Made 'Advancements' After Suffering Tough Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals could have another reinforcement back in the lineup very soon.
St. Louis has never been at full strength this season and injuries continue to pile up. The Cardinals have started to get some important pieces back with Sonny Gray and Lars Nootbaar recently returning, but there still are other players out right now.
One player who has missed some time this season is veteran slugger Matt Carpenter. He has appeared in just three games this season due to a right oblique injury but he reportedly is making progress in his recovery, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Matt Carpenter (oblique strain) made advancements in his swing program and will aim to take batting practice with the team this weekend as the Cardinals return home," Goold said. "Carpenter is eyeballing a rehab assignment with a minor league affiliate that would allow him to get a handful of plate appearances he wouldn’t be assured coming off the bench in the big leagues."
It's unclear exactly when he will return at this point, but it sounds like it won't be too long until Carpenter is ready to get back to the big league club. He logged three hits in three games earlier this season and should be able to help provide more depth and some pop in the middle of the lineup.
St. Louis could use both right now and it sounds like it could get another important reinforcement back soon. The Cardinals have had an up-and-down start to the season so the addition of Carpenter to add more depth should help.
