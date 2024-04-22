Cardinals Superstar Linked To Rangers In Blockbuster Deal After Tough Start
Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade one of their top players this season?
St. Louis hasn't gotten off to the start it hoped for and currently is 9-13 on the season. The Cardinals are loaded with talent and should be able to turn things around, but things haven't gone their way so far this season.
The Cardinals have dealt with a plethora of injuries, but still, things haven't gone as planned. If the Cardinals aren't able to get back on track and the season sputters out of control like last year, some major trades could be on the horizon.
One player who already has found his name in trade rumors is star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He has struggled so far this season but still could be a massive trade piece if the Cardinals decide to shake things up.
If Goldschmidt is traded, one team that has been floated as a possible option to land him is the reigning champion Texas Rangers by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Ideal Landing Spots: (Cleveland Guardians), Rangers, (New York Yankees), (and) (Minnesota Twins)," Kelly said. "From a legacy perspective, the St. Louis Cardinals might like to retain Paul Goldschmidt. He won (National League) MVP with them and has spent six years in St. Louis after an eight-year run with the Arizona Diamondbacks...
"The Yankees (Anthony Rizzo), Rangers (Jared Walsh), and Twins (Carlos Santana) all have veteran first base options that Goldschmidt would represent a clear upgrade over."
Goldschmidt was in trade rumors for much of the 2023 season but the team opted to hang on to him and there has been speculation that the two sides will come together on a contract extension. If he isn't able to turn things around soon, that could change.
