Former Relief Pitcher Phelps Announces Retirement

Former relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs David Phelps announces his retirement.
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees.

Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves.

Phelps pitched for seven teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs.

In 2019, Phelps was 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 24 games for the Cubs.

One year later in ’20, Phelps appeared in 10 games for the Phillies. He scuffled mightily and went 0-1 with a 12.91 ERA. He gave up 12 hits and 11 earned runs in only 7 2/3 innings.

It didn’t work out too well in Philadelphia, but Phelps had plenty of success elsewhere in a long career.

