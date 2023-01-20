Former Relief Pitcher Phelps Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees.
Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves.
Phelps pitched for seven teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs.
In 2019, Phelps was 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 24 games for the Cubs.
One year later in ’20, Phelps appeared in 10 games for the Phillies. He scuffled mightily and went 0-1 with a 12.91 ERA. He gave up 12 hits and 11 earned runs in only 7 2/3 innings.
It didn’t work out too well in Philadelphia, but Phelps had plenty of success elsewhere in a long career.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into the Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!