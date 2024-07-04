AL Contender Emerging As Possible Favorite To Trade for Chicago Cubs’ Star
The Chicago Cubs are being heavily mentioned in a ton of different trade rumors with just a few weeks remaining until the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
It's looking more and more likely that Jed Hoyer will opt to begin selling off talent. The Cubs have gone into a spiral and they're getting worse. Becoming sellers would be a wise move if nothing turns around in the coming weeks.
One name to keep a close eye on ahead of the deadline is Chicago outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger. He has an impactful bat and has some versatility with positions he can play defensively as well.
Bleacher Report has taken a look at potential trade destinations for Bellinger ahead of the deadline. The team at the top of the list is a very intriguing potential fit.
At No. 1, they placed the Seattle Mariners, who are expected to be active trying to add talent before the deadline.
"More generally, Bellinger is precisely the kind of hitter the Mariners need. While they're batting an MLB-low .217 with an MLB-high 888 strikeouts, he's batting .270 with a strikeout rate in the 76th percentile."
They even went so far as to suggest a potential trade that would land Bellinger with the Mariners.
"Trade Proposal: Seattle Mariners get CF/1B Cody Bellinger; Chicago Cubs get OF Jonatan Clase (Mariners No. 9)"
Bellinger would be a massive addition for Seattle. His bat has been a little down so far this season from normal, but a change of scenery could do him a lot of good.
In the 73 games he has played this season, Bellinger has hit .274/.334/.427 to go along with nine home runs and 36 RBI.
Those numbers are clearly not bad, but he usually is a bit more productive. Moving to the Mariners could be what he needs to get back on track and put up much bigger stats.
On the Cubs' side of things, moving on from the star first baseman and outfielder makes a lot of sense. He has a potential out in his deal following the 2024 season that he seems likely to utilize. Chicago is nowhere near competing, so they should look to rebuild or at the very least re-tool in the offseason.
There are plenty of teams who would love to acquire Bellinger ahead of the trade deadline, but Seattle is clearly one to watch closely.