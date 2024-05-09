Inside The Cubs

Can Chicago Cubs World Series Vet Bounce Back After Solid Minor League Stint?

The Chicago Cubs will get their world series veteran back after a solid stint in the minor leagues, can he return to his old form?

Dylan Sanders

Apr 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws in the first
Apr 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws in the first / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs starting rotation has been a mixed bad of surprising stars and disappointing seasons, but overall has been solid.

One of the more disappointing players so far has been Kyle Hendricks, who got shelled in his first five starts of the season and then landed on the 15-day injured list with lower back injury.

So far in 2024, Kendricks has a 12.00 ERA and 2.095 WHIP. Those numbers aren’t good enough for anyone to last long in a rotation, even a World Series veteran.

The good news, though, is that he has done well in his two rehab starts, looking closer to what he has been for his career.

After two starts, the 34-year-old has a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings of work. He still needs to work on cutting down the baserunners allowed, a 1.50 WHIP, but is escaping more risky situations.

One of the biggest differences has been his strikeout numbers, up to 13 already.

The down year hasn’t affected the staff too much. Since he went to the IL, they rank in the upper half of the league for most statistics.

Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad and Shota Imanaga each have a sub-1.5 ERA since his injury.

The performance of the pitchers ahead of him has allowed the veteran time to breathe in the minors.

There's so many guys throwing the ball so well up there. It's really helping me just stay patient, take it day-by-day, make sure I get right,” said Hendricks after his last start.

The California native is set to make another rehab start in AAA this weekend.


There has been some speculation about cutting him outright or maybe just moving him to the bullpen when he gets back to health.

The rotation might be performing well without him, but I don’t think it’s worth cutting a player that has been as good as he has been for as long. 

He’ll likely get another start. If he gets shelled yet again, it’ll be time to move him to the bullpen.

