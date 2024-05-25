Chicago Cubs Activate Fan-Favorite Pitcher, Option Right-Hander
The Chicago Cubs are mixing up their pitching staff ahead of their matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
The club announced it was activating the left-handed from the 15-day injured list and optioning Jose Cuas to Triple-A Iowa.
Smyly is in his third year with the Cubs and this year he has operated out of the bullpen. Before hitting the injured list on April 23 with a hip impingement, Smyly produced a 4.97 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched.
Since joining Chicago in 2022, Smyly has dealt with some injuries but has been relatively effective both as a starter and out of the bullpen. In 261.1 innings pitched for the Cubs, the 35-year-old owns a 4.37 ERA with a 1.328 WHIP.
Smyly's return to the bullpen will bring a more lefty heavy feel to it.
Meanwhile, Cuas's demotion was warranted as he posted a 7.43 ERA in nine appearences for Chicago this season. He may get his chance at the MLB level again if another injury arises. However, he will continue to hone his stuff down in the minor leagues until then.
The Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:15 PM CT. Jameson Taillon will take the mound for Chicago while Mike Mikolas will oppose him for the Cardinals.