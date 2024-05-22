Chicago Cubs Deemed Landing Spot for Three-Time 25-Year-Old All-Star
The Chicago Cubs started their series against the Atlanta Braves with an impressive win, taking game one, 4-3. Pitching has been the key to success this season for the 27-22 Cubs, who sit just 1.5 games out of first place in the National League Central.
If they make the playoffs, pitching is going to be an important part of the success they find. However, it's also important to recognize that this offense isn't as good as it needs to be. If Chicago doesn't swing the bat at a decent level come the second half of the season, they might not find the success they're looking for.
Armed with one of the best farm systems in baseball, the front office has plenty to work with. If a star player becomes available that can help them on the offensive side, they need to be all in to land that player.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays is a surprise trade candidate, as he's viewed as someone around the league who could end up getting moved. It'd come as a surprise as he's just a few years off of being the top prospect in baseball. In the 2021 season, he hit 48 home runs and finished second in MVP voting.
A three-time All-Star, the 25-year-old would make the Cubs offense instantly better.
Exploring landing spots, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed Chicago.
"The Cubs absolutely have the prospect base to go after Guerrero, and he would stabilize the revolving door they've had at the DH spot. But relative to, say, upgrading the bullpen, bolstering the offense doesn't necessarily need be a top priority for these Cubs," Rymer wrote.
The bullpen and offense should both be upgraded as it's clear that'll be what holds them back. Guerrero won't fix the entire offense, but if he can come in and post a 130 OPS+ like he has in his career, he'd be a great addition.