Chicago Cubs Deemed Landing Spot for Veteran Toronto Blue Jays Catcher
The Chicago Cubs have played well enough throughout nearly 40 games to start looking at potential trade deadline additions for the club.
Multiple areas can be improved, similar to many contending teams.
From pitching to hitting, and whatever else the front office views as a need, the Cubs should be looking to take that next step.
Looking at potential Toronto Blue Jays players who could be traded by the deadline, Zachary Rotman of FanSided listed Danny Jansen as a veteran catching option Chicago might target, writing that they could use "some more offense behind the plate."
Miguel Amaya and Yan Gomes have split time behind the plate this season.
The 25-year-old Amaya has struggled immensely on the offensive end, slashing .188/.266/.290 with just one home run in 69 at-bats. Gomes, a long-time veteran now 36 years old, hasn't been much better. He's currently slashing .192/.192/.327 with two home runs in 52 at-bats.
Both catchers have been as bad as any when it comes to their offensive production. While the Cubs have found success as a team, this has been a major weak point and could come back to be an issue if it isn't addressed.
On the other hand, the Blue Jays has slashed .297/.409/.676 with three home runs in 37 at-bats. He's dealt with an injury, but it isn't expected to keep him out for too long.
Perhaps the best part about adding Jansen is that he'd just be a rental as he hits free agency at the end of the season. The front office could re-sign him at the end of the year if it worked out well, but either way, it shouldn't require much of a haul to land him.
With plenty of movable prospects, Chicago's in a great position to make a move that could put them over the edge before the deadline.