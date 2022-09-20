Cubs Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings

It's not every week that an MLB team drops a place in the power rankings after sweeping a top-three team in all of baseball. But that's exactly what happened to the Chicago Cubs after they swept the New York Mets to start last week according to MLB.com's new rankings.

On the week, the Cubs went 4-2, winning their first four before dropping two to the Colorado Rockies over the weekend.

Chicago held the Mets to just six runs over the three game series, an incredible feat for any team and it bodes well for the future of the rotation. Unfortunately, they dropped the tossup weekend series at home to the Rockies in which they were outscored just 6-8.

With just 16 games left until the end of the season, there is some level of understanding that not much thought goes into power rankings beyond say, the top fifteen teams.

But, to drop a team after sweeping one of the most talented and successful teams this season is beyond egregious.

