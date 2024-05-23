Chicago Cubs Legend Provides Positive Health Update
In January, Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg announced that he was undergoing treatment for metastatic prostate cancer.
On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to provide an update on his treatment and recovery — and it’s great news.
The 64-year-old underwent PET scans and MRI tests after several months of treatment, which included chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
Those scans, he wrote, revealed “no detection of cancer.”
His original diagnosis was incurable cancer, but he wrote that the goal since treatment began was to keep the cancer at the “very minimum.” So a report of “no detection of cancer” is good news.
Sandberg said that he is “still having semi-normal good days” and that he’ll continue preventative treatment.
His announcement comes a month away from the unveiling of his statue outside Wrigley Field on June 23. That date has meaning in Sandberg’s career. Is the 40th anniversary of a game in which he hit game-tying home runs in the ninth and 10th innings and drove in seven runs in a 12-11, 11-inning win over their rival St. Louis Cardinals.
The Hall-of-Fame second baseman started his career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981, but a trade sent him to Chicago in 1982. He was a lifetime .285 hitter with 282 home runs and 1,061 RBI. He was voted the 1984 National League MVP when he hit .314 with 36 doubles, an MLB-leading 19 triples, 19 home runs and 84 RBI.
He also hit a career-high 40 home runs in 1990.
He was a 10-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger, a nine-time Gold Glove winner, the Major League Player of the Year and a Home Run Derby champion.