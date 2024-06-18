Chicago Cubs Need To Call Up This Red-Hot Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have been in a massive slump of late. They simply have not been able to win games, even when they're leading late.
Part of the issue has been a lack of offensive production. The Cubs have not seen much power come from their lineup and there have been too many games with little to zero run production.
While many are looking ahead at the MLB trade deadline as an opportunity to acquire a huge bat, one fix could come by calling up a red-hot minor leaguer.
Alexander Canario has made a couple of brief appearances with Chicago, however, he has not been given a consistent chance to play and show what he's capable of producing.
So far this season, Canario has played in 13 games for the Cubs. He slashed .273/.360/.455 with a home run and two RBI.
Why has he not been called up to give him a chance amid all of the recent struggles?
That is a question that could only be answered by Jed Hoyer.
At 24 years old, Canario has shown in brief stints that he is a talented hitter. For some reason, Chicago has shown no interest in turning him loose and seeing what they have in the young slugger.
Throughout his season at Triple-A affiliate Iowa, Canario has slashed .277/.349/.507 and has smacked 13 home runs with 36 RBI. He has performed well enough to deserve a look. With the Cubs' lineup as bad as it has been, there is no excuse to not give the youngster a chance.
Looking ahead, Chicago only has five weeks before having to get serious about whether or not to make trade deadline moves. Giving Canario a month to prove if he has an MLB-ready bat or not would be a wise decision.
Canario deserves the opportunity.
He performed well with limited time in the Majors earlier this year. Craig Counsell and company need to get him back at the big league level and actually put him on the field consistently.
Who knows, the Cubs might actually have a huge fix to their offensive problems already in the organization.
It would save them a lot of trade value if he performs well.