Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts is Confident About Club's Future

As the Chicago Cubs sit with the ninth-worst record in MLB, one can't help but think of the future and potential contention. Maybe even as early as the 2023 MLB season.

With the club long out of contention, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is already doing that too.

Speaking with the media and NBC Sports Chicago, Ricketts lauded his club's young core, their development, and what they can offer the team in the coming years, this season be damned.

“Look, we’re starting to build that good young core. I feel great about our team next year. I’ll led Jed decide how to put resources to work to get us back on top.”

When asked when the Cubs would truly compete again, or at the very least not be actively rebuilding, Ricketts once again went back to the Cubs' young stars.

“The fact is we have to follow through on how you build a consistent winner. And the way to build a consistent winner is to find a good young core, supplement them with the right guys at the right time. And I have confidence that Jed knows what he’s doing.”

Here at Inside the Cubs we have spoken extensively on how Chicago has the young players to help supplement and justify spending on proven veteran free agents this offseason. There is a huge crop of star-power that will be available in the free agent market this winter, and there may be no better place for them to land than in a media market like Chicago.

Of course, just paying for a championship team doesn't always work, just ask New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. Ricketts admitted as much.

“The fact is you can’t buy a championship team in baseball. You have to build it. And that’s what we’re doing."

Yet, the club has plenty of resources and Jed Hoyer is sure to add some players, especially in the rotation, and potentially a shortstop that could shorten the timetable to contention, much like the path the Texas Rangers took when they spent over $500 million Corey Seager and Marcus Semien this past offseason.

“The ball’s in Jed’s court when it comes to how and where he puts financial resources to work. He’s got a lot of flexibility,” Ricketts said. “So you let him do it. You let him decide what he wants to do.”

This offseason is sure to be an exciting one for the Cubs, even if this season wasn't quite the 'success' Ricketts deemed it to be.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!