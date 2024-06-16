Chicago Cubs 'Perfect' Trade Proposed To Land Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Chicago Cubs have been linked to many different potential trade targets.
From star sluggers, to starting pitchers, to relief pitchers, and finally to catchers, everything has been suggested as a possibility for the Cubs to improve their roster.
One name that has caught the eye of many fans has been Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
If Chicago opts to pursue a massive upgrade to their lineup at the trade deadline, it wouldn't get any better than Guerrero. He brings power, a good batting average, and long-term star potential for the Cubs.
An MLB writer has suggested a "perfect" trade idea for Chicago to acquire the star first baseman.
Jackson Roberts of ClutchPoints has suggested a deal that would send Guerrero to the Cubs in exchange for No. 1 prospect Cade Horton and No. 3 prospect Matt Shaw. Chicago would also give up No. 28 prospect Nazier Mule in the trade.
Most fans reading that potential trade package would be blown away at how much talent the Cubs are giving up. However, acquiring a proven star like Guerrero isn't a cheap process.
In 70 games this season for the Blue Jays, Guerrero has put up big numbers. He has slashed .277/.367/.401 to go along with seven home runs and 30 RBI.
The 25-year-old would be a perfect fit with Chicago. He would help a mediocre offense with production and could be a long-time franchise centerpiece as well.
Giving up this much talent might be something that Jed Hoyer balks at, but it should be a strong consideration. Both Horton and Shaw have legitimate star potential in the future, but Guerrero is a proven star and that isn't going to change anytime soon.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Cubs as the deadline draws near. Guerrero is a name to watch closely.
If Chicago has a chance to land him, they should take it.