Chicago Cubs Set Starting Pitcher’s Next Injury Rehab Start for Tuesday
Kyle Hendricks isn’t ready to return to the Chicago Cubs just yet.
MLB.com reported on Monday that Hendricks would make another injury rehab start with Triple-A Iowa, with this one set for Tuesday.
Iowa is at home this week hosting Columbus.
The 34-year-old right-hander has been on the injured list since last month with a lower back strain, suffered on April 21 against the Miami Marlins. The Cubs placed him on the 15-day injured list on April 24, retroactive to April 22.
It’s not clear if Hendricks will be activated after the next rehab start.
He was sharp when he pitched for Double-A Tennessee on Thursday, as he allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out seven and did not walk anyone. He threw 70 pitches in five innings.
He was not sharp for Chicago in his five starts this season, as he was 0-3 with a 12.00 ERA before the injury. In 21 innings he gave up 28 earned runs, struck out 16 and walked seven as he was off to the worst start of any Cubs pitcher this season.
The Dartmouth alum’s start is well out of the norm. The life-long Cub has never had an ERA higher than 4.80 in any of his first 10 seasons with the team. That 4.80 ERA came in 2022, but he bounced back last season with a 3.74 ERA while he went 6-8.
The return of Justin Steele from the injured list on Monday gave Chicago a boost in the rotation. It also enabled them to move Ben Brown into a bullpen role for now.
The Cubs do have another starting pitcher on the injured list in left-hander Jordan Wicks. He is dealing with a left forearm strain and will probably be back in late May, as he is still building back up his arm strength.