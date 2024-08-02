Chicago Cubs Should Consider Calling Up These Three Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs are hoping to make a run down the stretch of the regular season. While their chances of getting into the playoffs are extremely low, they're still holding out hope.
All year long, the Cubs have underperformed. On paper, they should be a serious playoff contender. However, they have been unable to put it all together on the field.
That being said, Chicago could use more pitching help. Looking at their minor league system, there are a few options who could get called up to help.
Cubbies Crib, a FanSided website that covers the team, has suggested the Cubs should consider calling up three different names from the minors.
Those three names are Daniel Palencia, Caleb Kilian, and Jack Neely.
Palencia has had a rough 2024 season in the minors. In 20 appearances and one start, he has compiled an a 2-1 record to go along with a 5.87 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39 strikeouts, 17 walks, and 23.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers don't scream that he's MLB ready, especially when factoring in eight earned runs allowed in 11 innings pitched during his seven outings with Chicago this year.
Kilian hasn't had enough of a sample size to look at this season yet, but he is back on the diamond after returning from an injury. Last year, he played in 25 minor league games, with 24 of those appearances being starts. He went 8-3 and had a 4.56 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, 95 strikeouts, and 36 walks.
Finally, Neely is a piece the Cubs just acquired in the Mark Leiter Jr. trade.
In 31 games this season, he has looked very good with a 2.81 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, 63 strikeouts, and 16 walks. He seems like the best call-up candidate right now.
All of that being said, the Cubs have a few options they could look at from within.
Nate Perason also showed off a good outing in the team's last game, earning his first win with Chicago and pitching two shutout innings.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes. The Cubs do not seem likely to make the postseason, but they're far from being eliminated at this point in time year.