Chicago Cubs Superstar Predicted to Earn Prestigious Honor
While the Chicago Cubs missed on two of the top Japanese free agents with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shota Imanaga might've been the steal of the offseason.
The left-handed pitcher from Japan signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs during the offseason. In his first six starts in America, he's been as good as advertised. Imanaga, frankly, has been much better than anyone could've hoped for.
As a team, Chicago finds themselves in a great position moving forward. They're one game back in the National League Central and have done so despite the injuries they've dealt with. Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Justin Steele, and others have all dealt with injuries for parts of the season.
Stepping up in a massive way, Imanaga is 5-0 and owns an ERA of 0.78. His 0.75 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched have also been an encouraging sign. Perhaps the most promising sign for Imanaga has been his ability to keep the ball in the yard and limit walks. He's allowed just four walks.
His two home runs given up is something to keep an eye on as it was a concern that he'd allow too many home runs in the big leagues due to struggling with that in Japan.
Predicting All-Stars for the 2024 season, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted Imanaga to earn the nod. He didn't predict any other Cubs players to earn the honor, a disappointment given how they've played this season.
If one player had to be named an All-Star from the team, it should be Imanaga. That can change heading into the All-Star Game, but his start has put him up there with some of the best in the game.
With Steele expected to return in the near future, Chicago might very well have the best 1-2 punch in baseball if Imanaga continues to pitch how he has.