Chicago Cubs Top-12 Prospect Named Most Likely to be Traded
1.5 games out of first place in the National League East, the Chicago Cubs front office will be tasked with making moves prior to the July trade deadline to better the roster. Armed with one of the best farm systems in baseball, the Cubs are in an excellent position to get better.
Heading into the deadline, it'll be interesting to see who they're comfortable trading. Could Brennen Davis or Cade Horton be dealt? Likely not, but crazier things have happened.
If the front office can find a deal they like that'll not only help the team win now but in the future, moving a prospect isn't the worst of ideas.
There will be ways for them to get better and the expectation is for them to do just that.
Exploring the most likely player to be traded, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed No. 12 prospect James Triantos. The 21-year-old infielder was drafted in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft and has swung it well in his minor league career.
"He is continuing to put up strong numbers at Double-A this year and his bat should carry him to the big leagues in the near future, but the question remains of where he fits defensively," Reuter wrote.
In Double-A this season, Triantos is slashing .291/.319/.437 with three home runs and nine doubles. He impressed in a big way during the Arizona Fall League, slashing .417/.495/.679 in 22 games. His performance could have other teams intrigued by what he can do at the dish.
While he's an above-average prospect and someone who could be a steady big leaguer in the future, Chicago will more than likely have to add others in a deal that involves him. They have more than enough in the minor league system to figure that out if a deal is too good to pass up on.