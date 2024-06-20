Chicago Cubs Trade Proposal Pulls Off Deal With Cross-Town Rival White Sox
The Chicago Cubs once again saw just how bad their bullpen is on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants. After heading into the ninth inning with a 6-4 lead, they ended up falling by a final score of 7-6.
It has become a normal thing for the Cubs to blow leads late in games this season. No fan feels safe about any lead that Chicago is able to get.
Hector Neris is the latest player to attempt filling the closer role. Unfortunately, he has already blown four saves for the Cubs. It's clear that he's not the answer to the problem.
Jed Hoyer needs to look into making some kind of roster move to bring in a closer. With the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, a trade could very well be the route to take.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has suggested one trade that would bring a new closer to the team. He thinks that Hoyer should approach the cross-town rival Chicago White Sox about a potential deal.
In the suggested trade, the Cubs would get Kopech from the White Sox in exchange for right-hander Brandon Birdsell and right-hander Porter Hodge.
Both pitchers Chicago would be sending to their rival are talented, but they are far from being a sure thing. Trading them to acquire a talent like Kopech would be a no-brainer.
During the 2024 season so far, Kopech has pitched in 29 games. He has compiled a 2-6 record to go along with a 4.91 ERA and five saves. He has, however, blown four saves.
One thing that the Cubs don't need is another closer option who can't finish out games. However, there is reason to believe that Kopech can improve his closing record with a more consistent role on a better team.
At 28 years old, Kopech would also bring another year on his contract with him. Chicago would have a full year and a half to make a decision on whether or not to try to sign him to a longer-term deal.
Hoyer may opt to pursue a more established closer to fill the need for the Cubs. They cannot afford to miss on a trade to fix a massive hole in their bullpen. However, Kopech could be an elite closer with the kind of stuff that he has in his pitching repertoire if given a consistent chance.
It will be interesting to see what direction Chicago chooses to go and what players they end up pursuing. Kopech is certainly an option, but Tanner Scott and even Mason Miller could be alternatives.
The Cubs have quite a few options, but they should definitely try to narrow in on one in the coming two or three weeks.