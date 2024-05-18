Could New York Mets All-Star Not Named Pete Alonso Help Chicago Cubs?
Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks has had a rough start to the 2024 season. The 34-year-old was viewed as an average arm entering the year, someone who could eat up 130-plus innings in the back of the rotation.
With seven starts on the season, it's time to say that the Cubs have to move on from him. He entered Friday's game with a 10.04 ERA and didn't help his cause, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits.
In five of his seven starts, he's allowed at least five runs, and in three of them, he's allowed at least seven.
While injuries are certainly a reason why it's tough to take him out of the rotation, how much longer can Chicago allow him to go out there and get hit around?
When he's on the mound pitching the way he has, these games are essentially automatic losses.
For a team looking to win the division and put themselves in a good position heading into the postseason, his play has been inexcusable.
With a loaded farm system allowing them to make moves, the Cubs should look at other options.
Luis Severino of the New York Mets could be a solution.
The right-hander is a two-time All-Star who would bring a veteran presence to the clubhouse. He's dealt with injuries over the past few seasons, but when he's been healthy in his career, he's thrown well.
To start the year, the right-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA in eight starts, striking out 41 in 45 innings pitched.
He signed a one-year deal with the Mets this offseason, so moving him could be ideal if they aren't in playoff contention around July.
Despite not being an ace, Severino could give them great innings in the back of their rotation. With Shota Imanaga throwing the way he has and Justin Steele being the pitcher he is, the team doesn't need a true ace. They need someone who can give them innings and do the job, which the Dominican Republic native offers.