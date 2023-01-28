Former Cubs pitcher Derek Holland reportedly threw in front of scouts on Friday in a bid to return to baseball.

Derek Holland joined fellow former Chicago Cubs starter Cole Hamels on Friday in a pitching session in front of scouts. The two went to Arlington, TX in hopes to kickstart their return to baseball according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Holland last pitched during the 2021 MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in which he accumulated a 5.07 ERA over the course of 49.2 innings pitched. Unlike Hamels, it seems Holland is looking to come back as a reliever, a role he was used in since the 2019 MLB season.

It doesn't seem like Holland is generating as much interest as Hamels considering the fanfare is much quieter. However, he could be an option for a team that needs depth in Triple-A or needs a cheap option to eat innings.

The 36-year-old is still capable, but he won't be moving the needle in any direction for a contender. As much of a competitor as he is, he just doesn't seem like a good fit for the Cubs.

