Disastrous Start Moves Chicago Cubs Veteran Into New Role
For now, Kyle Hendricks is a reliever.
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced on Tuesday that veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks will move to the bullpen and his next turn in the rotation will likely be a bullpen game.
Hendricks would have pitched on Thursday. The Athletic was among the outlets reporting the move.
Th 34-year-old right-hander, who has spent his entire Major League career with the Cubs, had a disastrous last outing for Chicago on Friday against Pittsburgh. He threw 4.2 innings, giving up 11 hits and seven earned runs.
He’s been trending downward all season, as he is now 0-4 with a 10.57 ERA in seven stats. Hendricks have given up 36 earned runs in 30.2 innings.
He spent part of the season on the 15-day injured list after a lower back strain. While injured he made two rehab starts in the minor leagues.
After his activation, he made a start against the Pirates on May 12 and only allowed two hits and an earned run in five innings. He walked four and struck out five.
Counsell wasn’t clear about how long Hendricks would remain in the bullpen. But, he is coming up on a career milestone, which is 10 years of service time. With that, Hendricks would receive a full pension and other benefits.
The Dartmouth alum joined the Chicago Cubs organization in a trade with the Texas Rangers. He made his Major League debut in 2014. He had his best season in the Cubs’ World Series championship season of 2016, when he went 16-8 with a 2.13 ERA.
His career numbers include a 93-73 record with a 3.63 ERA, 1,197 strikeouts and 332 walks.