MLB Insider Connects Chicago Cubs to Two Possibilities at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are positioning themselves well early when it comes to the postseason race.
The Cubs are currently just 2.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead while also holding the second Wild Card spot.
Chicago will likely look to take advantage of a very weak NL Central and a few key additions at the MLB trade deadline could go a long way in helping in that endeavor.
One area that needs to be addressed if Chicago hopes to make some noise in the playoffs is the bullpen. The addition of Hector Neris this past winter helps but a bonafide closer will be needed come the stretch and into October.
Oakland Athletics star Mason Miller may not even be available, despite plenty of rumors swirling around. Even if he is, the asking price would be incredibly high as the A's view him as a potential top-of-the-rotation starter.
Who could the Cubs pursue instead? On reader of The Athletic asked MLB insider Jim Bowden that exact question and here is what he said.
"...Therefore, I think the Cubs need to spend a lot of time between now and the trade deadline trying to find ways to improve the bullpen and add another impact bat to the lineup," writes Bowden.
"That said, I would not trade Caissie because I think he’ll develop into that middle-of-the-order impact bat by sometime next year. I’m also a fan of Alcántara even though he’s struggling at Double A to start the year. (Remember: He’s only 21 years old.) I would hang on to both. Again, I don’t think the A’s are going to trade Miller because he has a chance to become a No. 1 starter if they develop him working toward that goal. If I’m the Cubs, I’d focus on targeting relievers such as Kyle Finnegan of the Nationals and Jason Foley of the Tigers who will come at a much lower price than Caissie and Alcántara."
Finnegan has been lights out for the Nationals this season as he owns a 1.89 ERA with 13 saves over 19.0 innings pitched. He would be a perfect fit to help stablize the Cubs' bullpen.
Foley has found success as well and at 28 years old is four years younger than Finnegan. The righty owns a 2.45 ERA with 10 saves over 18.1 innings pitched in 2024. Like Finnegan, he would be a good fit for the unit.
There are plenty of meaningful impact additions Chicago can make to its roster despite all the noise surrounding Mason Miller.