MLB Insider Reveals Major Criticism of Chicago Cubs' Ownership
The Chicago Cubs have dropped their last two games and are close to falling out of the race for the final National League Wild Card spot. Despite an impressive late-season run, they appear likely to fall just short.
Assuming that ends up being the case, the Cubs will finish out yet another disappointing year.
It has been far too long since Chicago has been a contender. Fans have grown frustrated with the front office and ownership being unwilling to spend to field a team good enough to compete.
Sadahev Sharma of The Athletic recently spoke out about the team's lack of spending and provided some honest and harsh criticism of the front office and ownership.
"Do they act like fans want them to, or anyone should expect the Chicago Cubs to financially? I think they should be a top-five payroll consistently... (owner) Tom Ricketts isn't going to have them be a consistent top-five, top-three payroll. It's just not what he's gonna do."
Over the last couple of years, the Cubs have refused to swing huge on getting back to World Series contention. Heading into this offseason, it sounds like it will be more of the same.
Juan Soto is set to hit free agency and Chicago should be at the front of the line offering him big-time money. However, all reports have suggested that they won't show interest in spending that kind of cash.
If the front office and ownership truly wants Chicago to win another World Series, they're going to need to spend to make that happen. Now is the time for them to go all-out.
Unfortunately, fans should not be expecting the Cubs to suddenly change their strategy. They're not going to spend like many other big market contenders do. Sharma is correct that Ricketts just isn't going to have a top payroll.
It will be interesting to see what the franchise ends up doing this offseason. They have a few major needs and there are a lot of high-profile free agents they could pursue.
Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about wanting to get back into contention this season. The upcoming offseason will prove just how much Hoyer and the rest of the franchise management truly want to win.