MLB Insider Says This One Aspect Can Keep Chicago Cubs in Playoff Hunt
What you think about the Chicago Cubs’ playoff hopes rests on your perspective.
Look at the National League Central standings and one has little hope. Chicago is nearly 10 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers. The lead looks like too much to run down.
The NL Wild Card race, on the other hand, gives the Cubs hope. Chicago entered the week three games out of the final spot, but their 9-8 loss to Cleveland on Monday hurt the Cubs’ chances just a bit.
Monday’s loss dropped the Cubs two games under .500 with 42 games left.
So, what is fueling the Cubs’ surge, who have won nine of their last 12? One MLB insider says one can, in part, thank the starting rotation.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said on his Fair Territory podcast that there are four starting rotations that are “pointing up” when it comes to helping their teams try to reach the playoffs in October.
The others are the Arizona Diamondbacks, the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves.
Shota Imanaga, Rosenthal said, is one of the reasons why the Cubs are still in this. The potential National League Rookie of the Year, who has quickly become a fan favorite, started Monday’s game against Cleveland and and took a no-decision in five innings of work.
The 30-year-old left-hander has been impressive from the jump, as he’s now 9-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 22 starts. He has 131 strikeouts and 19 walks in 128.1 innings.
Rosenthal pointed out that Imanaga is one of four Cubs starters that would form a formidable rotation in a postseason run, if the Cubs can get there.
“The Chicago Cubs for all of their shenanigans this year, for all of their disappointing performances and their buy/sell moves at the deadline, they still are left with a potentially strong postseason rotation,” Rosenthal said.
Another left-hander, Justin Steele, was the Opening Day starter and pulled a hamstring, after which he missed a month.
He returned and while his record doesn’t look great — 3-5 with a 3.16 ERA — he is 3-2 in his last seven starts. He has 112 strikeouts and 32 walks in 19 starts.
Some expected Jameson Taillon to be traded before the deadline, but he’s still with the Cubs and he’s overcome injury this season, too. The 32-year-old right-hander is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts. He’s struck out 90 and walked 22 in 115.2 innings and he’s been a steady presence in the middle of the rotation.
Javier Assad has given the Cubs a sharp fourth starter and enters the week with a 5-3 record with a 3.24 ERA in 21 starts. He’s struck out 90 and walked 47 in 102.2 innings and his next win would be his single-season best.
If the Cubs can overcome the field to get in the Wild Card playoffs, this rotation, in Rosenthal’s opinion, gives them a shot.