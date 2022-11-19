On This Day in History: Cubs Slugger Sosa Wins MVP

On November 19, 1998, Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa moonwalked his way to the National League MVP award.

While Sosa didn't win the award unanimously, he did garner 30 of the 32 first place votes. Sosa's season in which he slashed an otherworldly .308/.377/.647 with 66 home runs and a MLB-leading 158 RBI was one of the best all-around seasons ever put together by a player.

Sosa also led the Cubs to a postseason berth as the Wild Card that faced the Atlanta Braves in the National League Divisional Series. Atlanta would end up sweeping the Cubs in a best-of-five series.

Mark McGuire came second in voting that season while Texas Rangers outfielder Juan Gonzalez took home the American League award.

However, it is worth noting that these awards and seasons came at the height of the steroid era. So, take these awards and laurels with an extra grain of salt.

