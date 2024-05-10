Potential Chicago Cubs Trade Target Price Tag Revealed
The Chicago Cubs will be in the mix for pitching around the deadline, similar to many other teams with playoff aspirations at that point of the season. A below-average bullpen is never a recipe for success, especially toward the latter parts of the season.
One name that has been linked to the Cubs in recent weeks is Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics. From reporters to fans, Miller to Chicago has been one of the main topics around the team.
While the A's might not be interested in moving arguably the best reliever in baseball, the Cubs do have one of the best farm systems in baseball. If any team could interest them in a deal to land the 25-year-old star, it'd make sense if it's the Cubs.
However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, no team has come close to meeting Oakland's asking price.
"No team has come close to meeting the A's price, according to a team source. Perhaps no team will. Miller, 25, is not only Oakland's best young player, but also their best player, period. To acquire him, a team likely would need to give up a young player of comparable ability, or a substantial package of multiple youngsters who could be part of the A's future."
It's also uncertain if the A's would want to move him as he isn't eligible for free agency until 2030. Oakland has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons over the past few years, but trading Miller would be one of the worst decisions they've made in recent seasons, proving how bad of an idea this would be.
Anything is possible and if he's moved, Chicago needs to be all over him. He looks to be a closer who could dominate baseball for the next decade and that's one of the most valuable assets any contending team can have.
Miller has been incredible this season, posting a 1.10 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched. He's struck out 33 and has walked just four, too.