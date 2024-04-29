Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Lands Potential Ace Caliber Pitcher
With the Chicago Cubs playing well to start the season, the team should be in the mix to land another quality player or two around the trade deadline.
The Cubs had a decent offseason, but it was easy to say there was more that could've been done. While they've played well, that still holds true. This roster could be more talented from top to bottom.
Injuries, specifically on the mound, have hurt Chicago. They've done what they've needed to do to manage that, but getting healthy on the bump will also be a huge priority as the season progresses.
If one starter could be replaced, it'd be Kyle Hendricks. Adding Justin Steele back to the rotation could see him without a starting spot, which certainly wouldn't be the worst thing. The veteran right-hander simply hasn't had it this season, allowing an abysmal 28 runs in 21.0 innings pitched. His 12.00 ERA won't get the job done for a team looking to make a deep postseason run.
Perhaps his back injury that he's dealing with, currently on the injury list, is the reason why. However, at 34 years old, the California native could be losing a step on the hill.
In a proposed trade by Zachary Rotman of FanSided, he creates a deal that allows the Cubs to move on from Hendricks.
The deal sends Matt Mervis and Alexander Canario to the Miami Marlins for Edward Cabrera.
With the Marlins being the worst team in baseball to start the year, currently 6-23, all signs point to them being sellers at the deadline. Cabrera, 26 years old, would add another young arm to the mix in Chicago.
He's had his struggles during his first three starts, posting an ERA of 5.28. However, the flame-thrower is viewed as someone who can be a potential ace one day if his stuff ends up being as elite as it can be when he's at his best.
The Cubs could use another arm and landing one as young as Cabrera makes it an even better trade.