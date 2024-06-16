Proposed Trade Sends Needed Star Closer To Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have struggled of late to finish games. Too many times this season, the Cubs have had a late lead before blowing it and losing the contest.
Adbert Alzolay began the year as the closer after a standout season in 2023, but he did not play well in the role. He has missed time lately due to injury, but there are real concerns about his ability to be the closer for Chicago.
That has led to some speculation that Jed Hoyer could target making a trade for a new closer ahead of the late-July MLB trade deadline.
One name that has come up as a potential target is Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott.
Scott has put together a quality 2024 season thus far. He has pitched in 27 games so far this season. He has compiled a 5-5 record to go along with a 1.93 ERA, eight saves, and two blown saves.
Obviously, he has not been the exclusive closer all season long. However, that is the role that he has taken over and he has found success in it.
FanSided recently took a look at a trade for the Cubs that would bring Scott to Chicago.
In the suggested trade, the Cubs would acquire Scott from the Marlins in exchange for first baseman Matt Mervis and right-hander Brandon Birdsell.
If Chicago were actually able to acquire Scott by giving up those two, they should pull the trigger on that trade without thinking twice.
While Mervis has been hyped up a lot, he has not found success when given a chance at the Major League level.
Being able to acquire a legitimate closer would help the Cubs contend at a higher level immediately as finishing games has been their biggest Achilles heel this season.
Plenty of other teams around the league are going to have interest in Scott as well. If Chicago actually does want him, they'll need to get aggressive.
This trade would be well worth it to acquire him.
Expect to continue hearing rumors surrounding the Cubs as the trade deadline draws closer. No one knows what Hoyer and the front office are going to do, but it seems likely they'll explore the market as potential buyers.