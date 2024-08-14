Some Surprising New Faces Added to Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Rankings
The Chicago Cubs have one of the best minor league systems in baseball, with plenty of top 100 talent. In MLB Pipeline's newest update to their top 30 list, there wasn't a whole lot of change at the top due to that. Because of the draft and some other standout performances, though, there was some change.
The top of the list stayed pretty much the same. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch graduated since the preseason list, but the usual suspects are still there: Cade Horton, Owen Caissie and Matt Shaw.
Shaw's play this season elevated him from number four to the top prospect in the system. In 92 games across two levels, he has hit to an .815 OPS with 14 home runs and 26 stolen bases. He may not be the highest ceiling prospect in the system, but he has been a quick mover after being drafted in 2023. It shouldn't be a surprise to see him in the majors at the end of this year or next year.
Horton has made it as far as Triple-A, but has struggled with walks there, despite keeping his strikeout numbers up. Caissie, on the other hand, might be the first of the three to make his debut.
There are two new additions to the top five in catcher Moises Ballesteros and infielder/outfielder James Triantos.
The Cubs have struggled at catcher this year, and Ballesteros is close to being the future at the position. Despite being just 20-years-old, he has made it to Triple-A in the 94 games this year he has shown that he is capable of hitting for more power than most catchers.
Triantos was recently promoted to Triple-A, and has struggled, but his plus bat will keep him afloat as he gets more accustomed to the new level. A name that was rumored in trade discussions, Triantos may not take the spots of Dansby Swanson or Nico Hoerner, but he will be a valuable utility option.
By far the biggest jump on the list was right handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, who went from 26 to 10. Wiggins is down in Single-A, but has a 4.57 ERA in 14 games. His fastball is a plus pitch, while his slider is his best offspeed offering.
One notable faller, on the other hand, is Drew Gray. The left-handed pitcher is striking out more than a batter an inning, but has walked over eight batters per nine this season.
The most notable addition to the top ten was Cam Smith, Chicago's first round pick in the 2024 draft. A toolsy player with no a lot of experience, he is a bit of a project. So far in his pro debut, he is 1-for-7.
The Cubs continued to add to their loaded system in this year's draft, and even though they graduated a few prospects, they still own one of the best systems in baseball.