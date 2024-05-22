Inside The Cubs

Watch Chicago Cubs Star Meet WNBA Rookies At Wrigley Field

When it came time for Chicago Sky rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to hit Wrigley Field, they knew who to take their photo with.

Matthew Postins

May 18, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) enters the field before the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) enters the field before the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Shota Imanaga isn’t just a rookie for the Chicago Cubs anymore. He’s become a star in his own right, one that could end up claiming Rookie of the Year and Cy Young honors when this season wraps up.

But on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, Imanaga posed with two of the city’s most talked-about rookies in another sport — Chicago Sky stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Reese and Cardoso were selected in the first round of April’s WNBA Draft out of LSU and South Carolina, respectively. Both have won a national championship, with Kardoso’s being the most recent.

Reese and the Tigers won theirs in 2023. Both of their teams defeated Iowa and guard Caitlin Clark, now NCAA college basketball’s all-time leading scorer.

Reese and Cardoso were at Wrigley Field to promote the Sky and the WNBA.

They were also there to throw out the first pitch.

Cardoso has not been able to play due to an injury, but Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon expects the former Gamecocks star to make her debut on June 1.

Reese has played in two games for the Sky and has averaged 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Imanaga is off to an incredible start. The 30-year-old Japanese star, who signed with the Cubs as a free agent this offseason, is 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in nine starts, with 58 strikeouts and nine walks in 53.2 innings.

The left-hander’s start has been a catalyst for Chicago to fight through injuries to several starting pitchers, including Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon.

Published
Matthew Postins

MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He also covers he Big 12 for Heartland College Sports.