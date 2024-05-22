Watch Chicago Cubs Star Meet WNBA Rookies At Wrigley Field
Shota Imanaga isn’t just a rookie for the Chicago Cubs anymore. He’s become a star in his own right, one that could end up claiming Rookie of the Year and Cy Young honors when this season wraps up.
But on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, Imanaga posed with two of the city’s most talked-about rookies in another sport — Chicago Sky stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
Reese and Cardoso were selected in the first round of April’s WNBA Draft out of LSU and South Carolina, respectively. Both have won a national championship, with Kardoso’s being the most recent.
Reese and the Tigers won theirs in 2023. Both of their teams defeated Iowa and guard Caitlin Clark, now NCAA college basketball’s all-time leading scorer.
Reese and Cardoso were at Wrigley Field to promote the Sky and the WNBA.
They were also there to throw out the first pitch.
Cardoso has not been able to play due to an injury, but Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon expects the former Gamecocks star to make her debut on June 1.
Reese has played in two games for the Sky and has averaged 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Imanaga is off to an incredible start. The 30-year-old Japanese star, who signed with the Cubs as a free agent this offseason, is 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in nine starts, with 58 strikeouts and nine walks in 53.2 innings.
The left-hander’s start has been a catalyst for Chicago to fight through injuries to several starting pitchers, including Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon.