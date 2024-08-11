Why Chicago Cubs Star Wasn’t in Paris to Watch Wife Win Olympic Gold
Like most Americans, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson took time out of his Saturday to watch the U.S. women’s soccer team beat Brazil, 1-0, in the Olympics gold medal game in France.
He had another good reason to watch as his wife, Mallory Swanson, was playing in the game.
She didn’t disappoint. She scored the only goal in the match when she ran down a long pass at the top of the penalty area and then kicked it past the Brazilian goalkeeper to give the U.S. the lead.
It was Swanson’s first gold medal. She scored four goals in the six-game tournament.
Later on Saturday, Dansby Swanson took the field with the Cubs as they took on the Chicago White Sox in another game against their cross-town rivals.
So, why wasn’t he in France supporting his wife during the Olympics? According to the Chicago Tribune, the two talked about it and Mallory asked Dansby not to ask the Cubs for time away to go to the games.
“So I listened,” he said.
He also told the Tribune that he and Mallory talked for a few seconds after the gold medal victory, the first for the U.S in women’s soccer in 12 years.
"I just wanted her to go enjoy it, to not worry about me,” he said. “Go enjoy this incredible moment and just soak it all in."
During the games another Chicago pro athlete was in Paris to support his wife. Bears safety Jonathan Owens had permission from the team to join his wife, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, as she chased more Olympic medals.
She won three golds, a silver and a bronze in Paris and she now has 11 overall Olympic medals, making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.
Television coverage cut to Owens several times during Biles’ performances.
The seven-year veteran signed with the Bears in the offseason. But, the NFL has been in training camp since mid-July and just started the first full week of preseason games this weekend. Owens’ absence hasn’t hurt the Bears in the regular season.
An absence by Dansby Swanson, even with permission from the Cubs, would take him out of the lineup in a slate of regular-season games as the Cubs are clinging for any life when it comes to a miracle run at a playoff berth.
But, Mallory spoke and Dansby listened. They’ll see each other next week when she returns home from the Olympics’ closing ceremonies and prepares to re-join the Red Stars for the remainder of the NWSL season.