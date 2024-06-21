Why Chicago Cubs Won’t Be Buyers at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have been stuck in a major slump of late. After a strong start to the season that showed promise of being potential contenders, things have completely fallen apart.
Jed Hoyer and the front office are now facing a tough decision. Do they attempt to buy big at the deadline and push the team towards being a playoff contender? Or, do they stay patient and see if the team can rebound with a major focus on improving in the offseason?
No one knows what route the Cubs are going to choose.
On one hand, there is enough talent on the field to think that a couple of decent moves could make them a contender. However, the slump they've been going through could hint that the team isn't good enough to win enough to make it worth trading young talent.
All of that being said, what is the likeliest path that Chicago will choose to take?
Honestly, there are many reasons to believe that the Cubs aren't going to be buyers at the deadline.
As currently constructed, there are too many holes to fill in one trade deadline. Chicago needs help in the bullpen, at the closer position, at third base, and catcher. There is no way the front office can acquire enough talent to plug the holes.
Looking around the MLB landscape, there are elite contenders who have dominated from the start of the season. Making a couple of moves simply won't do enough to make them contend with those teams.
If the Cubs opt to be buyers, the situation would have to be perfect. They would need to acquire players that can help them compete this season, but also have team control for the future.
There are a few players that fit that mold, but they are also going to be very expensive.
What seems more likely is that Chicago will wait for the offseason. Plenty of talent will be available and they could look to spend then to turn the team around.
After being willing to spend substantial money to hire manager Craig Counsell, the front office isn't going to hold back on acquiring talent if the right deal presents itself. The. Cubs are going to get aggressive, it's just a matter of which players, how much, and whether or not the two sides can agree.
While there is always a chance that Chicago goes all-in at the trade deadline, it seems much more likely that Hoyer and company will stay patient and focus on making the big moves during the offseason.