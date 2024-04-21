Ivan Melendez Homers on Back-to-Back Nights
Ivan Melendez got off to a slow start at the plate, hitting .167 with just one home run in his first nine games of 2024. He's heating up this week, collecting base hits in each of his last four games. After missing two games earlier in the week, Melendez has homered in back-to-back games. He took Top 100 prospect Tekoah Roby deep on a 96.8 MPH fastball Friday night, then homered in the 8th inning Saturday against Jack Ralston.
Melendez has five hits in his last four games and has pushed his average up to .211 on the season with three home runs, 15 strikeouts, and eight walks in his first 48 plate appearances. His strikeout rate is slightly elevated at 31.2%, but drawing eight walks already is an encouraging sign for a player who only recorded 31 last season.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 7, Salt Lake Bees 8
Blake Walston struggled with free passes, walking four, but held Salt Lake to five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He got good results with his breaking stuff, getting nine whiffs on 18 swings against his curveball and slider. The fastball sat 89-93 MPH but generated six whiffs and landed for five called strikes.
After going hitless in five at-bats with three strikeouts Friday, Adrian Del Castillo went back to mashing for Reno. Del Castillo was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, recording two base hits with an exit velocity of at least 105 MPH.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, Springfield Cardinals 6
A.J. Vukovich collected two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Deyvison De Los Santos was 1-for-5 with a run scored. Wilderd Patiño was hitless in five at-bats and struck out twice out of the leadoff spot.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 3, Tri-City Dust Devils 1
Tommy Troy collected two hits, including Hillsboro's only extra-base hit on a double, a stolen base, and scored two runs. His glove has been shaky the past couple of days, with four errors committed in that stretch, but he also made this acrobatic play Friday.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Lake Elsinore Storm 5
Jansel Luis went 0-for-5 from the leadoff spot. Cristofer Torin went hitless in three at-bats but drew two walks. Ruben Santana was 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.