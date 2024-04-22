Adrian Del Castillo Continues Hot Streak with Reno
Adrian Del Castillo turned in another strong performance Sunday for the Reno Aces. The catcher's strong start to the 2024 season has been the biggest story from the Diamondbacks farm system. He turned in another three-hit game, finishing a triple shy of the cycle in Reno's come-from-behind win over Salt Lake. In his first 16 games, Del Castillo is batting .355 with eight doubles, five home runs, and a 1.110 OPS.
Even factoring in the offense-inflating environment of the Pacific Coast League, FanGraphs rates Del Castillo's offense to be 68% better than the average player with a 168 wRC+. Those are the type of numbers you want to see for a 24-year-old prospect looking to break his way into the major leagues. The sample size is still relatively small, with only 65 plate appearances this season, but it will be something to monitor in case this is a true breakout.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 8, Salt Lake Bees 7
Andrew Saalfrank allowed the tying run to score, making it a 7-7 game, but recorded four outs and picked up the win. Christian Montes De Oca picked up his first save with Reno, retiring the side in order with a strikeout. Montes De Oca has retired all nine hitters faced since getting promoted to Reno, with four strikeouts in three innings.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Springfield Cardinals 3
Wilderd Patino was 1-for-4 with a double. A.J. Vukovich was hitless in four at-bats. Ivan Melendez went 1-for-4 and scored a run, extending his hitting streak to five straight games. J.J. D'Orazio went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 3, Tri-City Dust Devils 9
Joe Elbis lasted just 1 2/3 innings, as he struggled to throw strikes and got hit hard. Elbis allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks, and two strikeouts.
Tommy Troy went hitless in four at-bats, but drew a walk and scored a run. Kevin Sim had two hits, a double and an RBI single, and scored a run. Jack Hurley was 1-for-5.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 0, Lake Elsinore Storm 10
Jansel Luis had half of Visalia's six hits, going 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot to raise his average to .255. Ruben Santana went 0-for-3 with a walk.