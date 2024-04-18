Diamondbacks Prospects Jansel Luis and Ruben Santana Spark Visalia Win
Jansel Luis and Ruben Santana fueled the Visalia offense in a 10-5 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm. Luis was 2-for-4, but reached base four times and scored a pair of runs. He's recorded five hits in his last 12 at-bats to raise his average to .211 on the season. Ruben Santana had three hits, including a triple on a liner into the left field corner, to drive in four runs. Santana is hitting .308 with five extra base hits and eight RBI in his first 10 games in Visalia.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 6, Salt Lake Bees 4
Adrian Del Castillo collected two more hits out of the leadoff spot, including a double and a sharply-hit single to right (101.1 MPH). He's hitting .372 with 10 extra base hits, six doubles and four home runs, and a 1.204 OPS on the season.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 1, Springfield Cardinals 5
Yu-Min Lin cruised through four innings, but gave up four runs in the 5th inning before getting pulled with two outs. Lin wasn't necessarily hit hard in the inning, but there were two batted balls that would be outs at the major league level that went for hits. Overall he finished with just two strikeouts and one walk. His fastball started in the 93-95 MPH range in the first inning, but dropped down to 91-92 MPH as the game wore on.
Deyvison De Los Santos went hitless, but drew a walk. A.J. Vukovich singled and walked in four trips to the plate.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 3, Tri-City Dust Devils 2
Tommy Troy and Kevin Sim each blasted their first home run of the season, both players going 1-for-4 at the plate. Sim's home run was a two-run shot that put Hillsboro up 2-0 and Troy's 7th inning solo home run proved to be a key insurance run.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 10, Lake Elsinore Storm 5
Caden Grice struggled in this outing, as the left-hander lasted just 1 1/3 innings while allowing five runs on four hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. The second inning snowballed on the left-hander, as an infield hit to third started a five-run inning. Landon Sims struck out five in two scoreless innings but battled control problems with three walks.
Druw Jones was 1-for-4 with a walk and a standup triple to the left center gap, scoring two runs. Cristofer Torin was 1-for-6 with an RBI single.