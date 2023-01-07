15 Greatest Diamondbacks Outfield Seasons: Part 1

As part of our continuing series on greatest single seasons in Diamondbacks franchise history at every position, we are going to shake things up a bit for the outfield. Rather than go by outfield position, we are grouping all outfielders together. That is because there is so much overlap of innings played at the three outfield spots by man players.

In order to avoid certain players appearing multiple times however, this will be limited to one mention per player within position even if they had multiple seasons that would rank on these lists. Objective statistical measures are relied upon of course, but this is not a straight WAR ranking. Subjective factors, intangibles, team success and even "clutch" are all considered as equally if not more important than a few decimal points difference in WAR.

Here then are the best outfield seasons by a Diamondback outfielder, Numbers 15 through 11

Number 15: Connor Jackson, 2008

After two seasons of above average offense but well below average defense at first base, a funny thing happened with Conor Jackson. Transitioning to left field in 2008 he suddenly was freed up mentally to play above average defense. He made all the plays he should, and even opened some eyes with his ability get get good reads off the bat and cut balls off in the gap.

Meanwhile he had his best season at the plate, setting career highs in Batting average, OBP, OPS+ and runs scored. Even his base running runs turned from negative to positive. It all lead up to nearly a three WAR season. Unfortunately in 2009 Jackson would fall ill with Valley Fever, and would never fully recover during the remainder of his playing career, which ended after 2011.

Number 14: Reggie Sanders, 2001

Reggie Sanders lone season with the Diamondbacks was an impactful one. With a short, quick, poweful stroke he hit 33 home runs and drove in 90. His 117 OPS+ while well above average was not especially high, as this was the height of the steroids era. He might have struck out 126 times but he only hit into two double plays all year. Sanders was also a good defender, registering +9 defensive runs saved. He hit .357 in the 2001 divisional series against the Cardinals, and .304 against the Yankees in the World Series.

His solid all around contributions were key to winning a world championship. After the season the team made the curious decision not to bring him back however, preferring to give that money to Danny Bautista to play right field instead. Sanders would average 25 homers, 114 OPS+ and 2.7 WAR over the next three seasons after leaving Arizona. Over the same time span Bautista averaged seven homers, had an 89 OPS+, and was worth -2.7 WAR.

Number 13: Eric Byrnes, 2007

In 2007 Eric Byrnes had the best season of his career. His batting might have been slightly better in 2003-4 while still with the A's. But his .286/.353/.460 batting line was punctuated by 30 doubles, 8 triples, and 21 homers. Batting both 3rd and leadoff his 83 RBI and 103 runs scored were career highs on a team that won the division despite ranking 14th in runs scored.

But it was his all out style of play that made him a fan favorite. As Chris Ballard wrote for Sports Illustrated at the time, it was a Gnarly Hustle. He stole 50 bases while getting caught just seven times, leading to +5 base running runs. He dove and sprawled his way to +14 defensive runs saved.

Unfortunately after signing a three year extension on August 7th that year he immediately began to slump, and spent the next two seasons battling severe hamstring injuries before getting released.

Number 12: David Peralta, 2015

The hard charging Peralta earned the moniker Freight Train early in his tenure with the Diamondbacks and for good reason. His :"origin story" converting from pitcher to outfielder, and making his way to the majors via the independent leagues is well known to D-backs fans. After making an impact his rookie season in 2014, his first full season the next year may have been his best.

Peralta set career highs in Batting Avg, OBP, Slugging and OPS+. His 10 triples led the league and his WAR and WAA were career highs that year as well. He also was great in the clutch, with the second highest WPA among franchise outfielders behind only Luis Gonzalez' 2001 total. His 2018 season when he captured the Silver Slugger award with 30 homers was nearly as good. But for overall value we give the nod to Peralta's 2015 season for his dynamism and clutch impact. In Diamondbacks franchise history he ranks in the top 10 in virtually every major offensive category.

Number 11: Devon White, 1998

35 year old Devon White was signed to man the spacious centerfield territory at Chase Field for the team's inaugural season. While he was coming off a down season with the Marlins it was an astute signing. Despite his age his all world defense was still on display. To this day many argue there was nobody better in the team's history in going back on a ball. His +12 defensive runs saved were the cornerstone of his value.

He was above league average at the plate as well though. He topped the 20 homer threshold for the first time since he was 24 and led the team in runs, rbi, and OPS+. It may have been his only season with Arizona, but he is fondly remembered for his all around great play and professionalism.

Honorable Mentions

In 2022 Jake McCarthy tallied 2.4 WAR in a little more than half a season's work, (354 PA) batting a robust 118 OPS+ and stealing 23 bases. In 2013 Cody Ross had 2.3 WAR in 351 PA. Brought in for his bat, oddly enough Ross' value mostly came from his glove as he racked up a career best +18 defensive runs saved. He got off to a slow start at the plate, but was on a 10 game hot streak batting over .400 with three homers during the streak when he suffered a severe hamstring injury running out a ground ball on August 11th. That ended what could have been a season that likely would have cracked the top 15.