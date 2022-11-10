Could the Diamondbacks Reunite with A.J. Pollock?

The Diamondbacks are looking for some right-handed thump in their outfield this off-season and their search may have them turn to a familiar face. After declining his $13 million player option, former White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock will be testing the free agent market.

Pollock, 35, was originally drafted by the D-backs 17th overall in the 2009 draft. After debuting in 2012, he hit .281/.338/.467 in 637 games with Arizona. After the 2018 season, Pollock signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won a World Series championship in the shortened 2020 season. After the 2021 season, the Dodgers traded him to the Chicago White Sox for Craig Kimbrel. In Chicago he had his worst full season in his career.

In 138 games and 527 plate appearances, Pollock hit .245/.292/.389 with 14 home runs. Fangraphs rated his offense to be 8% below the league-average hitter with a 92 wRC+ and worth only 0.5 fWAR. Despite the poor overall season, Pollock crushed left-handed pitching in 2022. He hit .286/.319/.619 with 11 of his 14 home runs against southpaws.

In Arizona, Pollock would be no more than a fourth or fifth outfielder and likely see most of his starts in left field and designated hitter that sees roughly 300 plate appearances. Against left-handed starters, he would be a middle of the order hitter, but would need to be removed late for defense or pinch hit for in high leverage at-bats against a right-handed reliever.

Pollock would be a nice addition to the outfield, but the question will be cost. He turned down $8 million dollars by declining his player option, so that will likely be the baseline for the type of deal he's seeking. I don't know how the market could play out for a platoon player who is on the short side of the platoon, but his price tag could come down enough for the D-backs to swoop in and sign. The only question is if Pollock will be willing to accept a lesser role and be a veteran mentor to some of the young outfielders on the roster.