Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Christian Walker

2022 Contract: Arbitration 1, $2,600,000

Year G PA BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ HR RBI WAR 2022 160 667 .242 .327 .477 .804 126 36 94 4.6 Career 545 2047 .247 .328 .451 .779 109 88 256 8.7

Note: WAR is the average of Baseball Reference and Fangraphs

Season Review

Christian Walker was coming off a horrible season in 2021, marred by an oblique injury that sent him to the injured list twice for a total of 50 days. But due to service time and the fact that he was solidly above average in 2019 and 2020 with some decent home run totals he still was able to command a sizable raise in his first year of arbitration.

There were some that felt Walker was a non tender candidate because of that arbitration status. Fortunately the Diamondbacks did not go that route, and were rewarded with a career season from the veteran first baseman.

Walker's started 2022 slowly, at least in terms of results. Throughout the first month of the season it seemed like no matter how hard he hit the ball, it always found a glove. Through his first 21 games he was batting just .147 on 11 for 75. Four of those hits were home runs, but he had just a .135 batting average on balls in play, (BABIP). Advanced expected batting metrics derived from Statcast data indicated that Walker was one of handful of the unluckiest hitters in baseball. His expected batting average was .079 higher than actual and expected slugging .180 higher than actual.

Much to his credit, Walker stuck with his process, despite the frustrating results. The home runs started to accumulate but the hits stubbornly refused to fall at a normal rate despite his solid contact. As last as August 5th he was still batting .199, with 25 homers and 58 RBI.

Starting on August 6th however the hits started to fall while the homers kept coming. Over his final 57 games, 241 PA Walker hit .315 with 12 doubles, 11 homers and 36 RBI to arrive at his final batting line of .242/.327/.484, .804 OPS.

In addition to setting career highs in hits, homers, RBI's, walks, and WAR, Walker also had the lowest strikeout rate of his career. He came into 2022 with a 25.3 K%, but lowered that all the way down to 19.6%. (League average is 22.4%).

Defense

In addition to having a career year at the plate, Walker was hands down the best defensive first baseman of 2022.

His 17 defensive runs saved as calculated by Sports Info Solutions and published at Baseball Reference not only lead the league, but the second highest total from a first baseman was just 6.

Similarly, Statcast Outs and Runs above average show Walker not only leading MLB with +14 and +11 respectively, but lapping the field, with second place only at +3 Runs above average.

From the Statcast data we can see that Walker's biggest strength was in getting to balls to his right. He was above average to his left and coming in, +2, and below average going back, -2, but a whopping +12 to his right.

2023 Outlook

Walker, entering his Arb 2 season, is projected to make approximately $7.5 million in 2023. Arbitration typically rewards high home run and RBI totals, as well as end of season awards such as Gold Gloves, which Walker is almost certain to take home at first base.

This projected arbitration amount has once again lead some to doubt whether the team should go forward with Walker. After all he will be 32 next season, and is coming off a career year. His trade value may never be higher. However there are some good reasons to think the team will not choose that path.

First and foremost Walker is deeply admired by the organization and his teammates for his work ethic. Leading by example, he is relentless in his practice on both defense and in the cage. He has also become a clubhouse leader. It's common to see players, both younger and older, gathered on chairs around his locker after games, win or lose. On top of these factors is the simple fact that the Diamondbacks lack right handed hitters and any viable replacement at first base. For these reasons, it seems almost a certainly Walker will still be on the Diamondbacks and manning first base on Opening Day next year.